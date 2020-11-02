UK lockdown rules, France, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and oda Europe kontries national stay at home guide
Some kontries for Europe dey enta into anoda phase of lockdown afta dem begin record new cases of coronavirus and experience second wave of di virus.
See some of di new lockdown rules for kontries across Europe.
England
MPs go vote on di proposals on Wednesday. If approve, dem go introduce di measures by 00:01 GMT on Thursday 5 November and e go remain in place until Wednesday 2 December.
Lockdown rules for England
- Pubs and restaurants go remain closed but takeaways dey permitted
- Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues dey closed
- No house holds mixing indoors, or in private gardens, unless in your support space
- Stay home -only leave for specific reasons including education and work
- Schools, universities and colleges remain opne
- Outdoor recreation encouraged, you fit meet on epesin outside di households
France : Second national lockdown
France enta new national lockdown on Friday 30 October.
Pipo dey allowed to leave dia home only to go work (If dem no fit work form home), to buy essential goods, seek medical help or to exercise for one hour a day.
- All non-essential shops, restaurants and bars dey shut but schools and crèches go remain open
- Social gatherings dey banned
- Di rules go dey in place until at least 1 December.
Belgium: Curfew and closing of shops and restaurants
Di current new measures include 22:00 curfew and di closing of all shops by 20:00.
- Dem dey ask pipo to wear masks again at all times for all locations at home and work if social distancing dey possible
- Gyms, pool and oda cultural and leisure facilities dey closed
- Restaurants dey open for takeaways until 22:00
- No Christmas markets, winter villages, second-hand markets and public events like festivals no dey allowed
- Football and oda sports fans no dey allowed to atted fixtures
Germany: Partial lockdown for November
New restrictions across di kontri wey include closures of cinemas, theatres, gyms, pools and saunas as well as restaurants and bars with die xception of takeaways dey di kontri.
- Social contact dey limited to two households with maximum of 10 pipo
- Overnight stays for hotels for leisure purposes go dey banned and all non-essential travel dey strongly discouraged
- Schools and creches go stay open and visits to nursing homes go dey allowed
- Shops and hairdressers go dey open, ogbonge hygiene rule go dey and dem go be limit on di number of customers. Church services and protests go also dey permitted
- Di measure go dey till 30 November
Italy: Ogbonge new measures
New restrictions, wey start on Monday, 26 October, go dey in place for one month for Italy.
- All bars and restaurants across di kontri must close by 18:00, although dem fit provide takeaways later.
- Gyms, swimming pools, theatres and cinemas go dey close but museums fit remain open.
- Gatherings for weddings, baptisms and funerals dey banned.
- Schools and workplaces go remain open - but many secondary schools get to switch go distance learning
- Compulsory wearing of masks everywhere across Italy, indoors and outdoors except for private homes
Spain: New state of emergency
Pipo for all regions, with di exception of Canary Islands, go get to stay at home between 23:00 and 06:00.
- Di only permitted journeys na to go work, buy medicine or caring for elderly or young.
- Public and private gatherings dey limited to six pipo wey no dey live together.