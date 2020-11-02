UK lockdown rules, France, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and oda Europe kontries national stay at home guide

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of couple wey wear mask near Eiffel tower for Paris, France

Some kontries for Europe dey enta into anoda phase of lockdown afta dem begin record new cases of coronavirus and experience second wave of di virus.

See some of di new lockdown rules for kontries across Europe.

England

MPs go vote on di proposals on Wednesday. If approve, dem go introduce di measures by 00:01 GMT on Thursday 5 November and e go remain in place until Wednesday 2 December.

Lockdown rules for England

Pubs and restaurants go remain closed but takeaways dey permitted

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues dey closed

No house holds mixing indoors, or in private gardens, unless in your support space

Stay home -only leave for specific reasons including education and work

Schools, universities and colleges remain opne

Outdoor recreation encouraged, you fit meet on epesin outside di households

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, If you wan enta UK, you go still need to self isolate.

France : Second national lockdown

France enta new national lockdown on Friday 30 October.

Pipo dey allowed to leave dia home only to go work (If dem no fit work form home), to buy essential goods, seek medical help or to exercise for one hour a day.

All non-essential shops, restaurants and bars dey shut but schools and crèches go remain open

Social gatherings dey banned

Di rules go dey in place until at least 1 December.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Paris bars do dey closed since mid-October

Belgium: Curfew and closing of shops and restaurants

Di current new measures include 22:00 curfew and di closing of all shops by 20:00.

Dem dey ask pipo to wear masks again at all times for all locations at home and work if social distancing dey possible

Gyms, pool and oda cultural and leisure facilities dey closed

Restaurants dey open for takeaways until 22:00

No Christmas markets, winter villages, second-hand markets and public events like festivals no dey allowed

Football and oda sports fans no dey allowed to atted fixtures

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Spain na one of di kontris with new lockdown restricotoins

Germany: Partial lockdown for November

New restrictions across di kontri wey include closures of cinemas, theatres, gyms, pools and saunas as well as restaurants and bars with die xception of takeaways dey di kontri.

Social contact dey limited to two households with maximum of 10 pipo

Overnight stays for hotels for leisure purposes go dey banned and all non-essential travel dey strongly discouraged

Schools and creches go stay open and visits to nursing homes go dey allowed

Shops and hairdressers go dey open, ogbonge hygiene rule go dey and dem go be limit on di number of customers. Church services and protests go also dey permitted

Di measure go dey till 30 November

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Italy don start to dey protest as dem don start to tighten restrictions

Italy: Ogbonge new measures

New restrictions, wey start on Monday, 26 October, go dey in place for one month for Italy.

All bars and restaurants across di kontri must close by 18:00, although dem fit provide takeaways later.

Gyms, swimming pools, theatres and cinemas go dey close but museums fit remain open.

Gatherings for weddings, baptisms and funerals dey banned.

Schools and workplaces go remain open - but many secondary schools get to switch go distance learning

Compulsory wearing of masks everywhere across Italy, indoors and outdoors except for private homes

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Strict social distancing and compulsory wearing of face masks dey effect for Italy museums and galleries

Spain: New state of emergency

Pipo for all regions, with di exception of Canary Islands, go get to stay at home between 23:00 and 06:00.