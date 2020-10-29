Desmond Elliot: Lekki toll gate shooting 'reaction' from di Lagos lawmaker make some Nigerian youths vex

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DesmondElliot

Desmond Elliot dey trend for social media on top di comment im make afta di shooting wey happun for Lekki toll gate, Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday 20 September.

For di house, im tok say "make celebrities, social media influencers stop di hatred, una get constitutional power to change tins with your PVC and if you dey tired, enta goment."

E also say if Nigerians no dey careful with di way looting dey go on for di kontri, in five years we fit no get any kontri.

Wetin else Elliot tok?

Elliot praise di speaker of di house say e condemn di katakata wey happun for Lekki.

E also yan say, "I like to thank di speaker on how e take condemn di carnage wey happun for Lekki. Wen I enta di comments I no fit believe am, children dey curse upandan, dem enta Oba Palace tiff im staff of office. In di next five years we no go get any Nigeria if we no start now.

"Di youth no be only those wey dey do di peaceful process, those wey dey loot, wey don destroy lives, dem be youth too."

Howeva for anoda video, e clear di air say im bin no dey try to push any bill to control social media, say wetin e bin dey try tok na to tell social media influencers make dem no dey use dia platform to spread hate for di kontri.

E say, "I dey beg everyone say dis one no be true. No state house of assembly get di jurisdiction to pass any kain bill like dis."

But e no stop social media to bash, di former actor, even as Davido call am out say "e don spoil all di beta memories e give us as pikin with im feems".

While some tok say e no do well say, e call dem pikin, odas dey ask make di pipo of Surulere recall am for wetin e tok.

One social media user, say Desmond Elliot show say di wahala no be to just get young pipo for goment because dem too fit dey clueless.

Oda celebs sef follow cancel di lawmaker even as oda pipo dey ask pipo for Surulere make dem no vote am again for 2023.