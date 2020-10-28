WTO Okonjo-Iweala DG appointment: Why US no support di Nigerian World Trade Organisation Director General election?

Wia dis foto come from, WTO/WEBSITE

Nigerian Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don dey recommended to become di next director general of di World Trade Organisation (WTO). Di body hope to make dia final decision on 9 November, 2020.

If Okonjo dey appointed, she go become di first woman and also di first African to head di global organisation for dia 25 year history.

Okonjo run di race with Korean, anoda woman, Yoo Myung-hee.

But di troika of di WTO ambassadors wey run di show with members to choose di new DG recommend Okonjo-Iweala.

Di only delegation wey no support her from di latest meeting on Wednesday na US.

Why US no support Okonjo-Iweala?

According to BBC Economics Correspondent Andrew Walker, US show dia preference for Myung-hee sake of her "trade experience and ability to hit di ground running".

Dem no give reason why dem oppose Okonjo-Iweala.

But di tok-tok go continue till di final decision come out.

Wetin Okonjo-Iweala tok?

Tok-tok pesin for Okonjo-Iweala for WTO campaign say: "Dr Ngozi dey very humbled to receive di backing of di WTO selection committee today. She dey honoured by di faith members don place in her and in her vision to return di WTO to di founding mission and deliver for members.

"Dr Ngozi dey look forward to di General Council on November 9 wen di committee go recommend her appointment as Director-General."

Wetin go happun next?

Nigerina journalist Oluwamayowa Tijani wey wey WTO give pass to report di election tell BBC Pidgin say coast never clear for madam Okonjo-Iweala even as she don carry di biggest vote for di election.

Tori for now na say she don win di election but di tin be say WTO dey make all major decisions based on joinbodi agreement aka consensus.

WTO dey conversation right now and na wia dem go decide if dem go-go wit di person wey get di highest votes.

"Di problem now na say America no want her, dem want South Korea. So, as dat dey go, wetin di US fit do na to make dia friend aka allies to support dem.

So, for dia discussion even though she don win di election, dia consensus fit come be say sake of one reason or anoda make dem go for anoda person," na so Tijani tell BBC Pidgin.

According to Paul Nwabuikwu, wey be di tok tok person of Okonjo Iweala, e go sweet belle say na one of dia own dey dia.

He say, "her win go be excellent news for Africa and also for di global South. For long time, third world kontris and developing nations don complain say rules of global trade no dey favour them.

WTO under her leadership go look at certain fundamentals and Africa go dey encouraged to produce more and also to process more of wetin dem dey produce".

Wetin di World Trade Organisation dey do?

Di Organization na for trade and e be forum for goments to negotiate trade agreements. Na place wia goment of different kontris fit also settle trade fight and settle di trade problems wey dia members dey face.