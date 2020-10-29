Reopening of schools in Lagos [When is school resuming in Lagos after the protest?] See update

Wia dis foto come from, LSG

Authorities for Lagos State, south west of Nigeria don announce say public and private fit reopen from Monday 2 November, 2020.

Boarders alias students wey dey stay for boarding house for public schools dey expected to resume on Sunday, 1st of November.

Goment bin close schools for di state because of di violence from di End SARS protests against police brutality wey turn bloody for Nigeria commercial city.

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo say dis year really tie wrapper wella wit all di wahala e cari for bodi alais unprecedented year wey lead to frequent closing of schools wit di way e dey always scata learning for all children.

Di curfew inside Lagos State don change and from Monday 26 October movement restriction time now na 8pm to 6am.