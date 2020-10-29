Nice terror attack: Knife stabbing for Notre-Dame basilica Church link to terrorism - France Mayor

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Estrosi Wetin we call dis foto, Di area around di basilica don dey seal off afta di attack (picture courtesy of Christian Estrosi)

At least two pipo na im don die and one oda pesin don wonjure well-well for di stabbing wey happun for Nice, French reports tok.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi stok say one pesin na im dem don arrest

E say everihing point to "terrorist attack for di heart of di Notre-Dame basilica".

Police tok say one woman na im dem behead for di attack and Mr Estrosi tok of "islamofascism". dem detain di suspect shortly afta di attack.

Oga Estrosi tok say one of those wey die na di caretaker for di basilica.

Di interior minister don beg pipo to avoid di area for di centre of di French Riviera city. Gérald Darmanin tok say im bin dey convene one crisis meeting for di ministry in side Paris.

Di National Assembly observe one minute of silence, wia dem for give Prime Minister Jean Castex details of lockdown measures wey go begin take effect from Thursday night.

"Without question dis na very serious new challenge wey dey striking our kontri," e tok, e also beg for unity and cohesion.