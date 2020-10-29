Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu take full responsibility for wetin police loss for #EndSARS violence

Wia dis foto come from, The Lagos State Govt Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Sanwo-Olu awards scholarships to children of policemen wey die for Lagos violence

'I take full responsibility for wetin una loss during EndSARS protest violence for Lagos,' Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assure police afta days of katakata for Nigeria commerce city.

Kasala burst for di peaceful EndSARS protests againts police brutality for Lagos on Monday 19 October afta authorities confam say jaguda pipo hijack di protest begin attack innocent citizens.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu accept responsibility for di loss of logistics police officers suffer during di violent protest wen im visit di state Police Command Headquarters for Ikeja, to tok wit Police ogas on ways to police di state better.

"As your govnor, I take full responsibility for wetin happun and neva happun. I no go shy away from am." Na wetin Sanwo-Olu tok.

Sanwo-Olu say di reform of di Police Force,wey di EndSARS protesters demand for don start.

According to informate wey authorities release dem say 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven sojas die across Nigeria during di katakata wey happun.

Lagos state goment award schorlarships to di children of policemen wey die during violence wey follow di EndSARS protest.

"I don direct di Lagos State Scholarship Board, under di Special Adviser on Education, to immediately award scholarships to di children of di officers wey die," na so Sanwo-Olu tok.

Di govnor also say di state goment go set up "Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund" afta di destruction wey happun for di state.

Oda tins di Govnor promise Lagos police

Wia dis foto come from, The Lagos State Govt Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state govnor visit police headquarters for Ikeja

Govnor Sanwo-Olu say di goment go compensate di families of di policemen wey die, take care of dia burial expenses, and pay di hospital bills of di injured officers.

Di Govnor say dem go replace damaged personal and official vehicles of Police officers, e add say dem dey work out insurance policies for police officers for Lagos.

Im thank dem for dia support and hail di women police officers for dia dedication to service for di pipo of Lagos.

Security situation for Lagos

Nigerian Army don deny Lekki toll gate shooting on Tuesday 20 October, 2020, say na Govnor Babadije Sanwo-Olu goment goment of Lagos State call dem into #EndSARS protest.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

Inside statement from Nigerian Army 81 Division headquarters wey BBC Pidgin cari eye see, di army say:

"Di attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (Victoria Island Lagos) don see one video wey don spread full everiwia alias viral on social media wey show say civilian protesters suffer massacre by sojas for Lekki Toll Plaza. Dis allegation no be true, e dey aimed at causing anarchy inside di kontri.

Sanwo-Olu visit to di police happun a day afta di army drop dis statement.

Meanwhile di movement restriction order alias curfew still dey in place.

Di curfew inside Lagos State don change and from Monday 26 October movement restriction time now na 8pm to 6am.