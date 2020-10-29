Lagos graduate internship programme: How to apply for di 4,000 jobs for unemployed youths Sanwo-Olu approve

Wia dis foto come from, BABAJIDE SANWOOLU/TWITTER

Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don approve one Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line wit di state Youth Development Programme.

He say dis na part of goment effort to reduce di rate of unemployment for di state.

Di Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke wey give dis informate say di graduate internship placement programme go give candidates di opportunity to develop employability skills wey dem go need to get correct job.

Madam Arobieke say di internship programme na for six months and beneficiaries go dey collect monthly stipends of N40,000.

Wia dis foto come from, BABAJIDE SANWOLU/TWITTER

She say at di end of di programme, interns go don gain valuable work experience, dem go don get professional skills and don dey exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities wey dem fit use strengthen their professional skills and interpersonal relationship.

How to apply for di Lagos Graduate Internship Programme

Interested and qualified applicants need to apply online for http://gipplasg.lagosstate.gov.ng.

Application dey free of charge.

Applicants must get di Lagos State Residents Registration Agency LASSRA number.

Applicants must get NYSC Certificates or letters of exemption.

Di commissioner say over 50 companies don show interest to allow interns come work for dia organizations.