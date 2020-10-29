Buhari say Nigeria economy no go fit stand 'second wave of coronavirus'

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD/TWITTER

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don warn Nigerians say make dem dey careful so di kontri no go experience second wave of coronavirus.

Buhari tok dis one for im tweet on Thursday and add say di economy no go fit stand anoda lockdown if second wave of coronavirus hit di kontri.

Buhari tok dey come as kontries for Europe dey experience second wave of coronavirus.

Two of Europe biggest economies dey bring back some form of national lockdown, as di continent dey face rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

From Friday, pipo for France go only dey allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

While Germany dey impose national lockdown wey no dey too serious but include closing of restaurants, bars, gyms and theatres.

Why di tok?

On October 4, young pipo for Nigeria begin protest afta video of one man wey police shoot and collect im car start to trend for social media.

Di protest grow from social media enter streets from across Nigeria particularly for southwest and eastern part of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, BABAJIDE SANWOOLU/TWITTER

Thousands of youth across Nigeria begin protest and call for an end of police brutality for di kontri and also ask make goment end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad wey don become popular for abuses and human rights violations.

With di nature of di protest, social distancing, wey be one of di ways to prevent coronavirus, dey impossible.

Some sabi pipo don warn say cases of coronavirus fit rise as a result.

For di last two weeks, di number of daily coronavirus dey below 200 for di kontri except for October 13, and 15 wey di kontri record 225 and 212 new cases respectively.

Popular celebrity, Toke Makinwa, announce for her social media on Thursday say she catch coronavirus but she tok say she no know wia she catch am from although she bi come out to protest too.

For March, President Buhari impose total lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to contro how di virus bin dey spread.

Di lockdown wey last for months affect di kontri economy. According to Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), di kontri economy reduce by 6.1% for second quarter of 2020 sake of di lockdown.