Rivers Governor Wike proscribe IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu reaction and wetin we sabi so far about di ban

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don sign Executive Order to reinforce di total ban on di activities of di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB for Rivers State.

Di Governor announce dis one for State broadcast on Wednesday 28 October, 2020 and also direct Chairmen of local goment dem to fish out any member of IPOB for dia areas, come add say anyone dey arrest go face di full wrath of di law.

Dis dey follow di gbege wey happen on Wednesday 21 October, 2020 wen suspected IPOB member hijack End Sars protest, cause serious kasala for Ikoku, Mile One and Mile Two areas of Port Harcourt City and for Oyigbo local goment wia dem burn down three police stations and vandalise anoda one for Eberi-Omuma.

Soldiers and three policemen die for dat gbege.

Sake of dis, Governor Wike for State broadcast on dat same 21 October put 24 hour curfew for Emenike, Ikoku, Iloabuchi, Mile One, Mile Two, Oilmill area for Rumuokwurushi and Oyigbo local goment from 6:30pm. But in spite of di curfew, pipo for Oyigbo and Rumuokwurushi bin still dey hear gunshots for dia area.

Wia dis foto come from, STANLEY MGBERE/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Man wey Rivers state govnor put bounty on im head say im be di pesin wey lead di IPOB members for Onne

How di mata waka

Di Governor of Rivers state put N50 million bounty for one Stanley Mgbere head as di pesin wey lead di IPOB members for Onne, but Mgbere come deny say im no be IPOB member. Im beg di Governor to investigate di matter well, as im na full indigene of Onne and na peaceful End Sars protest im follow odas do for Onne as dem do for oda parts of di kontri.

By 25 October, 2020, di leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu for one broadcast on Radio Biafra come say sake of di bounty wey Wike announce, im too go double di money, give N100 million as bounty for Wike.

On Wednesday 28 October, 2020, Governor Wike pay condolence visit to di Rivers Police Command, see di widows and pikins of di policemen wey die for di Oyigbo incident come promise to pay each family N20 million as compensation. Di Governor also promise to rebuild all di police station wey di IPOB members burn down for Oyigbo.

Di Governor for di broadcast on 28 October also lift di 24 hours curfew for Mile One, Mile two and Rumuokwurushi but say di curfew go still continue for Oyigbo till further notice. Im add say di Ikoku Market go also remain closed down.

Wia dis foto come from, NYESOM WIKE/FACEBOOK

Arewa react

Leader of Hausa Community for Rivers State and tok-tok pesin for Northern Traditional Council South South, Musa Saidu say dem no go bring any food stuff come any of di South south states becos of di attacks on dia pipo during di End Sars protest.

Musa Saidu tell BBC Pidgin say many of dia pipo wey dey carry food come down south suffer many attacks from pipo wey dey do End Sars protests and dem loot dia trucks.

Saidu add say dem don suffer about seven different attacks since 2015 wia IPOB pipo dey attack and kill dem especially for Oyigbo and noting don happen and for dis attack on wednesday 21 October, 2020, dem bury about 16 pesins and many odas dey receive treatment for hospital while dem don send about three pesins back to di north for further treatment.

Musa Saidu add say di Governor bin invite dem for radio but dem need official invitation from Governor Wike to see dem on dis issue.