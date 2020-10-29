ASUU strike update 2020: Academic Staff Union Of Universities and FG latest meeting rundown

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Labour

Di latest meeting between di Federal Government and di Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) again fail to lead to conclusion wey go mean universities fit open now..

Channels TV report say di closed-door meeting wey happun on Wednesday for di conference room of di Ministry of Labour and Employment for Abuja last for five hours and dem bin excuse newsmen afta di opening remarks.

Wetin happun for di meeting?

ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, na im lead di delegation of striking lecturers to di meeting.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, attend di meeting.

Di Minister of Labour say goment see am as top priority for universities to reopen as soon as possible and dem dey put effort to make am possible.

ASUU delegation insist say di lecturers no go register ontop di Government Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), but go prefer di platform of di University Transparency and Accountability Solution wen dem establish am.

Both parties no gree tok to tori pipo afta di meeting.

Tok-tok pesin of di Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong bin don tell BBC Pidgin say ASUU no suppose dey choose how goment go pay dia staff salary.

"I no know whether you sabi how many groups, organisations and associations dey receive salary from di federation account. So if evribodi do dia own payment platform, imagine how many payment platforms goment go dey deal wit", Oga Gooong tok.

Whether goment don accept UTAS or not, ASUU presido Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi bin say, "We still dey follow dem tok, we don given dem di position of our members, we feel say we go fit hold meeting dis week if dem neva change plans."

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin be ASUU demands for di ongoing strike?

ASUU dey disagree with di goment on top di use of di IPPIS. Di joinbodi tok say dem no fit register for IPPIS as di payroll application no go fit work for some special activities of im members.

Di union National President Biodun Ogunyemi say di IPPIS operators dey short change members salaries.

ASUU come develop im own payroll application, wey dem call the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and tell goment say na only dis application dem go gree use.

Apart from di IPPIS and salary matter, di joinbodi also dey hold goment to honour di agreement wey di two parties agree for 2013, wey dem finalize again for February 2019.

Di issues for di memorandum of understanding na on top lecturers welfare and proper funding of universities for Nigeria.

But early dis month, Federal Goment agree to pay N30bn to ASUU. by Novembe and N10 billion to be spread equally to be paid by May 2021 and February 2022.