Wizkid made in Lagos: Ginger ft Burna Boy plus oda tins to know about Starboy latest album

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Wizkidayo

Nigerian Superstar, Wizkid don finally release di tracklist for im highly anticipated album, Made in Lagos.

Di album wey di Starboy tok say go reveal im Nigerian sound go land afta almost three years since im bin first announce am.

Dis go be Wizkid fourth album wey im go release afta Sounds from the Other Side wey drop for 2017.

Wetin to know about di album?

Di album go contain fourteen songs and get collabos from Nigerian celebs like Burna Boy, Tems, and Tay Iwar.

E also collabo with some international stars like Damien Marley, H.E.R, Skepta, Prpojexx and Ella Mai.

Di album art wey e sample for September 2020 no be di same one e dey launch di songs with.

Di new album art na picture of Wizkid wey cover one side of im face with hand wey e wear ring wey get Nigerina flag.

Di Starboy first announce say e go drop di album for October 1st, 2018 and den December of dat year, wen im do concert for Nigeria, Made In Lagos Festival but instead, e drop tow singles, Fever and Master Groove.

On June, 2019, e comot with post about how Made In Lagos na one of di best album wey im don eva make but nobody don see am.

For 25th September, Wizkid release Smile wey feature R&B star, H.E.R wey be single from di Made In Lagos wey im dedicate to im pikin dem.

Im bin promise say e go drop di album, on October 15th but di date shift again on top di End Sars protests wey bin dey happun for dat time.

Pipo for inside social media don dey anticipate di album as Wizkid say e go drop b 11:11 pm for Thursday.