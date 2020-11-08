Anglophone Crisis: Wen e start, weti e be?

Di recent attack on Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy by gunmen wey kill seven pikin dem, injure 12 odas, make Cameroon kontri pipo di shout End Anglophone Crisis.

For explain Anglophone crisis, e good for go back for history.

Start of Anglophone crisis

Di Anglophone crisis take root from long taim problems weh people from Northeast and Southwest regions, (former Southern Cameroons) face from wen deh join La République of Cameroun for get independence.

Wen German taim end, France and Britain bin share Cameroon. Britain manage e own part with Nigeria. For independence, British Southern Cameroons bi get two options, independence by joining Nigeria or La République du Cameroun weh e bin don get independence.

De two regions join La République for 1961, as united République.

20 percent of de 25 million Cameroon population today na pipo from Northwest and Southwest.

As taim pass, de two regions complain about neglect, marginalization and say deh no bi part of decision making. Mostly Francophones for Yaoundé central administration di control all tin.

Kontri pipo, start boil wit frustration and e show for 2016 wen, teachers and lawyers komot march, ask make goment translate business law, (OHADA) stop for spoil English way for teach wit French style.

Goment take na iron hand for stop peaceful protest, afta kontri pipo laik one man bi take peace plant komot march but de situation turn to political violence.

Julius Sidiku Ayuk Tabe- university administrator, computer expert lead group of pipo weh de wan break away from de marriage wit La République, form new kontri Ambazonia. Sisiku declare restoration of Amazonia independence for 1 October, 2017.

For December 2017, Sisiku and 9 kombi dem disappear for Nigeria, later appear for Yaoundé as Nigerian goment do diplomacy business send dem back for Cameroon.

Military jail Sisiku and odas for life for 2019 August and appeal court seal de decision for September 2020.

'Separatist leaders abroad fuel de crisis'

Wen goment catch Sisiku, oda leaders like Samuel Ikome komot, Cho Ayaba and plenti activists for whiteman kontri chook mouth for de Anglophone crisis. Leaders and activists flop kontri pipo dia heads say deh go restore independence, di control population wit messages.

International Crisis Group say about 10 separatist groups dey for ground. Ambazonia Defence Forces, Red Dragons, Tigers, Seven Kata and odas na some of the separatists groups.

How de crisis dey for ground?

BBC don do documentary for show how army di burn houses for Southwest Cameroon. Also, reports dey say army di catch pipo lock dem any how di exchange shooting wit separatist, di shoot pipo weh deh suspect say na separatists. Army don kill plenty pipo one taim, laik for Ngarbuh. But goment don always deny dia abuses, say army dey professional.

Separatists impose idea for ghost town, every Monday, den start use den guns for fight army, block roads, for stop army for pass, kidnap ask for ransom. De boys as deh di call dem don cut pipo dia fingers especially for plantations, kill, cut heads for military and oda pipo weh deh di relate wit army. Also, kill woman dem for seka say deh di friend soldiers. Any pesin weh deh suspect say e na 'blackleg' dey for trouble, teachers turn targets for killing and kidnap as deh no want make deh teach.

Dis kana abuses from all side don dey for ground since 2017 till now with de killings for Kumba.

Women dia contribution for end de crisis

Woman dem, no remain for back, deh create Southwest Northwest Women Taskforce, for push make de war stop wit Sally Mvoumien as coordinator.

Deh komot cry make goment end de crisis, di push agenda for how na women dem di suffer plenti for de crisis. According to Sally, dia work don save woman dia lives from separatist hands. Deh don di raise dia voices say deh no go continue bury, dia massa and pikin dem every day.

How goment try for find solution for dis crisis?

Goment for early part, translate business law for English, create bilingualism commission, open section for English law for national school of administration and magistracy.

Goment create national commission disarmament and reintegration, for make former fighters weh deh drop dia guns go back for community, afta deh learn some work.

President Biya call for national Dialogue from 30 October - 4 November, and de major tins from de dialogue na process for get house of chiefs afta regional elections, special status for Anglophone regions. Goment create presidential plan for reconstruction. Paul Tasong coordinator don start tok how deh go helep kontri pipo regain some of de tins weh deh loss'am.

Why afta all dis effort no di work?

Some kontri pipo say goment di do na weti e laik not weti de pipo di ask for.

Some sabi pipo say decision for make special status na empty calabash if all de oda regions get de same tin. Professor Fanso Verkijika, Historian, pesin weh e bin vote for join Nigeria, say two state federation fit helep Anglophones manage dia affairs.

Goment deny for discuss form of goment- especially federal state, no fit discuss wit pipo weh deh wan break, form dia own kontri.

Suggestions for End Anglophone crisis

Wit de Kumba massacre, all man wan make de crisis end. Some sabi pipo laik Christopher Fomunyoh, Director for National Institute of Democracy and International Affairs don say solution na for 'negotiate' as taim for shiddon tok don pass.

UN Secretary General say deh bi available for support correct shiddon tok, solve de Anglophone crisis. Plenti tok also dey say Swiss NGO fit helep for bring peace as dey don do for odas kontris, but e nova work as some groups no di agree.