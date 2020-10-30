Mojisola Alli-Macaulay: Biography of Lagos female lawmaker wey say Nigerian youths dey high on drugs all di time

Wia dis foto come from, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay Wetin we call dis foto, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, wey be female lawmaker for Lagos tok say; "Nigerian youths dey high on drugs all di time" dey make young pipo for Nigeria commercial city hala.

Tori be say Madam Alli-Macaulay yan dis tok during one special siting alias plenary for di Lagos State House of Assembly on top di tiff-tiff and katakata wey happun during di peaceful #EndSARS protest wey jaguda pipo kolobi (hijack) begin attack innocent pipo, kill lives and destroy properties.

Di lawmaker say, "Nigerian youths dey high on drugs all di time, most of dem. Dem go to social media to do all sorts of tings. Di National Orientation Agency needs to get to work. We need to begin to orientate our young pipo. Dem need pipo wey go fit tok to dem from time to time."

BBC Pidgin don gada 10 facts to know about Mojisola Alli-Macaulay wey tok say "Nigerian youths dey high on drugs all di time"

1.Full Name: Mojisola Kehinde Alli-Macaulay AKA Mama Amuwo

2.Marital Status: Married wit pikins

3.Age: 43 years old

4.Date Of Birth: 10th October 1977

5.Place of Birth: Surulere, Lagos State

6.State of Origin: Lagos Island, Lagos State

7. Schools wey she attend, Qualification she obtain with Dates:

a. Primary School(s) wey she attend wit date(s)

i. FESTAC PRIMARY SCHOOL V 1984-1990

ii. SUBOLA NURSERY AND PRIMARY SCHOOL FESTAC TOWN 1982-1984

b. Secondary School(s) wey she attend wit date(s)

i. FESTAC GIRLS' SECONDARY SCHOOL 1990-1993

ii. NAVY TOWN SECONDARY SCHOOL 1993-1995

c. Tertiary Institution(s) wey she attend wit date(s)

i. LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY 2015 set (Graduate of History and International Relations)

ii. THE OPEN UNIVERSITY MILTON KEYNES, UPON TYNE UK 2002-2003

b. Qualifications she obtain wit dates

i. LL.B (IN VIEW) 2015 TILL DATE (student of Law at the University of Lagos)

ii. DIPLOMA IN SOCIAL SCIENCE UK 2002-2003

8. Working/ Professional Experience wit date(s)

i. NEWSCASTER, PRESENTER ON MITV/STAR FM

ii. MARKETING MANAGER, D.R. MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

iii. RADIO LAGOS/EKO FM 89.75 DUTY ANNOUNCER

iv. SENIOR MARKETING EXECUTIVE, PRESENTER AND PRODUCER, CONTINENTAL BROADCASTING SERVICE (TVC/RC)

9. Political career, post wit dates

FORMER COUNCILLOR, WARD B1 (2010- 2013)

FORMER DEPUTY LEADER, AMUWO ODOFIN LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL, AMUWO ODOFIN LGA

MEMBER LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY: 2019 - DATE (9TH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY)

CONSTITUENCY: AMUWO-ODOFIN I

POST: CHAIRMAN, COMMITTEE ON CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

