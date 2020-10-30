Nigeria Police: Inspector-General of Police reject Amnesty International #EndSARS report

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/Nigeria Police

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don reject reports by Amnesty International wey say police officer shoot EndSARS protesters.

For inside tweet on Friday morning IGP Adamu say Amnesty International report of 21 October, 2020 wey say police officers shoot peaceful protesters dey "misleading, e no be true and dey contrary to all available evidence".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori be say youths for di kontri bin dey protest nationwide against police brutality and call for goment to end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad of di police unit of di police SARS wey dey face many accuse of torture, corruption and kill-kill.

For di investigation wey Amnesty international do, dem claim say Nigerian army and police kill at least 12 peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday 20 October 2020 for two locations in Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial city.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

But di Inspector-General of Police say police officers, "act professionally, and some pay di price for peace during di recent protest and violence wey happun for some parts of di kontri."

E say "Available Reports show say 22 police officers die and many oda wunjure during di protest. Many of di injured officers dey life-threatening conditions for hospitals.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

During di violence attacks across di kontri wey follow di EndSARS protest di police oga say "205 police stations and formations including oda critical private and public infrastructure bin dey destroyed by some section of di protesters.