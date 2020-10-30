Donald Trump biography: What to know about di US president wey dey run for second term

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Long before he show interest for US presidency, Donald Trump na America most famous and colourful billionaire.

Wen he show interest to run for US presidency nobody believe am, nothing e do or get make am fit for dat position except for di fact say im be celebrity before-before.

But di businessman defy all odds, beat politicians wey get plenty experience to win di ticket for di Republican primary race and e no stop for there, as he go ahead to win di presidential election wey be one of di most divisive and controversial contests in living memory against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Early life

Oga Trump na di fourth child of New York real estate tycoon Fred Trump. Even though im family get money, dem expect am to work for im papa company before dem send am go one military school at di age of 13 wen e begin dey misbehave for school.

He attend Wharton School for di University of Pennsylvania and become di favourite to take over from im papa afta im senior brother Fred decide say na pilot im wan be. Fred Trump die for di age of 43 sake of alcohol, one incident wey im brother tok say make am run from alcohol and cigar all im life.

Oga Trump say im start im real estate business wit shikini $1m loan from im papa before e join di company.

He help manage im papa plenty housing projects for New York City boroughs, and later take control of di company - wey he rename di Trump Organization for 1971.Im papa die for 1999 and Trump for that time tok say. "My papa na my inspiration,"

Di mogul

Oga Trump shift im family business from residential units for Brooklyn and Queens enta ogbonge Manhattan projects, e change di rundown Commodore Hotel into di Grand Hyatt and e build di most famous Trump property, di 68-storey Trump Tower for Fifth Avenue.

Other properties wey im get na di:

Trump Place

Trump World Tower

Trump International Hotel and Tower, and so on

Trump Towers dey Mumbai, Istanbul and the Philippines

Oga Trump also develop hotels and casinos, one part of di business don make dem file case for four bankruptcy (for di businesses, no be personal bankruptcy).

Mr Trump also build empire for di entertainment business. From 1996 until 2015, e dey part of those wey own Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA beauty pageants.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ivana and Donald Trump in 1989

For 2003, he start one NBC reality television show called The Apprentice, wia contestants go dey compete to fit do management job for Trump organisation. He host di show for 14 seasons, and e tok say di network pay am a total of $213m.

Oga Trump don write plenty books, and e get shop wey dey sell everything from neckties to bottled water.

According to Forbes, im net worth na $3.7bn, although Trump don tok am plenty times say im worth $10bn.

Di husband and father

President Trump bin marry three times, im most famous wife na di first - Ivana Zelnickova, wey be Czech athlete and model. Di couple get three children togeda - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric - before dem file for divorce in 1990.

He later marry one actress Marla Maples in 1993. They get one daughter named Tiffany together before dem divorce for 1999. He marry im current wife Melania Knauss, wey be model, in 2005, and di couple get one son, Barron William Trump. Di children from im first marriage dey help am run di Trump Organization now but na im still be di chief executive.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trump with his wife Melania and children at his campaign announcement

Mr Trump show interest to run for president as early as 1987, and even enter di 2000 race as a Reform Party candidate. Afta 2008, he become one of di most outspoken members of di "birther" movement, wey question whether dem born Barack Obama born for America.

Na June 2015 oga Trump formally announce say im dey come out to run di race for di White House.

Under di banner Make America Great Again, Trump run controversial campaign wit promises to strengthen di American economy, build wall for di border of Mexico and di US, and to temporarily ban immigration by Muslims "until di kontri representatives fit discover wetin dey happun.

Di election winner

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Few expected to ever see Trump in the Oval Office

Oga Trump campaign for di presidency no dey easy including di emergence of one recording from 2005 wey show as im dey tok anyhow about women, and claims, even from members of im party, say im no dey fit for office.

But im dey always tell im army of supporters say im go win.

Afta he win di election, he and President Obama meet for transition talks two days afta di election day.