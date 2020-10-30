Earthquake for Aegean shake Greece and Turkey, collapse buildings

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Wetin we call dis foto, A man walks among debris of collapsed buildings in Izmir

One powerful earthquake don hit Turkey coast of Aegean, wey dey north of di Greek island of Samos, officials tok.

Di tremor of up to 7.0 magnitude shake di coast of Turkey Izmir province, di US Geological Survey (USGS) bin tok, and pipo wey dey as far as Athens and Istanbul feel am.

Authorities never comot to say if anybody die inside but foto from di di city of Izmir show say buildings collapse.

Turkey and Greece dey area wia earthquakes dey common.

Video on social media show pipo dey search di buildings wey collapse but we not fit verify di footage as at now.