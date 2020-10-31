US election 2020: Trump new 'Platinum Plan' wey get support from Lil' Wayne dey target black Americans

'Platinum Plan' wey US Donald Trump carry come to target only black American pipo don begin make pipo tok after one popular rapper show im support for am.

American rapper Lil Wayne, post for Twitter on 30 October, foto of im and di Trump, as di two tanda for front of United States flag.

Di multiple award-winning entertainer write for di foto say: "Just end ogbonge meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus... di platinum plan go give di community real ownership".

Anoda rapper, Ice Cube, bin don also announce say im work wit oga Trump campaign team on di Platinum Plan for Black economic empowerment programme. Later, Ice Cube tell tori pipo Fox News on Sunday say im never decide who im go vote for, but e ready to work wit anybody wey wan help African Americans.

Dis events don make many African Americans to yab di two celebrities for dia support of Trump, as many believe say di president campaign promise to black pipo no go really happen.

Di American rapper Kanye West also visit Trump Tower shortly after Mr Trump win election

So wetin be President Trump 'Platinum Plan'

On 25 September, di day before di first US presidential election, di President Donald Trump announce one programme wey im put togeda for di benefit of black pipo for America and e call am di "The Platinum Plan for Black America' or Platinum Plan for short.

Dis programme, di president say, go epp black communities wit investment wey worth $500 billion and provide dem wit millions of jobs. One informate ontop oga Trump campaign website list dis oda 'benefits':

3 million new jobs for di black community

Create 500,000 new businesses wey na black pipo go own am

Increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion

Support black farmers

Defend religious liberty and African American churches

Give black churches di ability to compete for federal resources for dia community

Anoda part of wetin Oga Trump promise na to prosecute di Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations, and make Juneteenth federal holiday.

Also, Trump say im goment go make lynching - wen pipo gada to kill pesin on dia own - national hate crime.