Lekki toll gate Lagos shooting: Panel wey dey investigate pay surprise 'visit' to inspect military hospital mortuary

Men of di Nigerian Army no quick allow di Lagos State judicial panel wey dey torchlight matter of police brutality and Lekki shooting quick enter dia Military hospital wen dem bin go to do investigation sake of di killings wey happun for di toll gate on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Di panel tok say dem receive secret message say some pipo wey dem kill for Lekki dey mortuary wey dey di surrounding. So, afta dem bin start panel sitting on Friday, di chair of di panel Justice Doris Okowobi announce say dem be wan make unscheduled visit to one location wey she no first disclose to press pipo and observer wey dey di sittings.

Later, press bin find out say di undisclosed location na Military Hospital wey dey Awolowo road for Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

Wetin happun for di hospital

For about 20 minutes wen di panel members, tori pipo and observers reach dia, di soldiers wey dey gate bin no allow dem enter di hospital. First dem bin allow pipo enter into di compound but di soldiers wey dey gate no gree make dem pass di front gate. Later, dem begin dey ask say make dem go outside back say dem wan go ask dia oga.

One soldier also threaten di press pipo to stop to dey do video.

Later, di oga of di hospital, AI Taiwo, come call one member of di panel, Ebun Adegburuwa wey be senior advocate of Nigeria. Na only di senior lawyer first enter and later every oda person come enter.

All dis drama take like 20 minutes before everybodi come later enter and di soldiers begin show di panel members uncompleted facilities wey dem get for di premises. Dia oga, Taiwo, tok say dem don shut down di mortuary for di facility since October of last year.

Wen one of di Youth representative, Oluwarinu Bolatito Oduala, ask if anoda mortuary dey di area, im say "no".

Di panel start to dey torchlight matter of police brutality for Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and go continue to dey sit for six months. Di sitting go continue tomorrow on Saturday for di Lagos Court of Arbitration.

Earlier, di panel members bin visit Lekki toll gate to see how many tins destroy for dia. Wen dem bin dey dia, dem bin find at least four bullet shells for ground. Di oga of di LCC wey dey control di toll gate show di plenty tins wey destroy.