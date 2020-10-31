US military rescue American wey jaguda pipo hold captive for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US army don rescue one American man wey armed men bin capture for northern Nigeria.

According to officials, di US sojas wey rescue 27-year-old Philip Walton, kill most of di kidnappers.

Authorities believe say di kidnappers no dey work for any terrorists groups but dem fit be jaguda pipo wey just dey find moni.

Na on Tuesday, 27 October dem kidnap Walton from im house for nearby kontri, Niger.

US Department of State say dem dey very committed to rescue any of dia citizen wey trap for kidnapper hand and dem no go ever abandon anybodi.

"We deliver on dat commitment late last night for Nigeria wia some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescue one US citizen afta armed group of men take am hostage across di border for Niger." Part of di statement tok.