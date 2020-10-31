UK lockdown: England to begin national 'stay at home' on Thursday 5 November sake of Covid

Wia dis foto come from, Alberto Pezzali

"Now na di time to take action because alternative no dey," dis na di words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as e announce say national lockdown go begin on Thursday 5 November.

For national broadcast today, he tell im country pipo say England "must stay for house" as di kontri try to stop di anoda (second) wave of Covid-19 infections.

Oga Boris say di measures do last till 2 December.

Exception go dey for some pipo to comot dia house, for example:

for education

for work, if you no fit work from home

for exercise and recreation outdoors

for medical reasons

to shop for food and essentials

to care for others

Takeaways (restaurants wey allow pipo to buy food comot) go dey allowed to stay open but pubs, bars and restaurants go need to close, tok di PM.

Shops wey dey sell essential tins go dey open so "need no dey for pipo to go do stock up", and say office fit remain open if staff no fit work from home.

Unlike di first lockdown, schools, colleges and universities no go close.

Christmas go dey "perhaps very different" dis year, Johnson tok.

"But my sincere hope and belief na say by di tough action we dey take now, we can fit allow families across di country to dey together," he tok join.

Di current increase in UK virus infection don pass di one million mark - at di time of dis tori e dey for 1,011,660