Ivory Coast election: President Ouattara call for protest to end, Opposition demand 'civil transition'

Opposition leaders for Ivory Coast dey demand for wetin dem call "civil transition", after Saturday presidential poll wey dia party bin boycott.

Pascal Affi N'Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié tok say e dey illegal for President Ouattara to stand for third term as e go against di number of terms di law allow.

Meanwhile, vote counting don begin.

"Opposition parties and political groups call for di start of civil transition," Oga N'Guessan tok on Sunday.

"[We] believe di end of President Alassane Ouattara mandate happun on 31 October and we call on di international community to take note," e tok, and im continue say civil transition dey needed to "create di conditions for fair, transparent and inclusive election."

At least 16 pipo don die since riots begin for August when President Alassane Ouattara tok say e go run again after di sudden death of di pesin im prefer to take over.

At least two pipo na im dem kill during Saturday elections.

Many polling stations for areas wey opposition strong na im see katakata as some election materials burn.

For di eastern town of Daoukro, protesters erect roadblocks. Meanwhile tear gas na im authorities use chase I-no-go-gree pipo wey gada wia di president wan cast im vote for di main city, Abidjan.

At least two observers from di independent election group Indigo Côte d'Ivoire na im dem attack, di Washington Post bin report. Di group torchlight say 21% of polling stations no even open during di day.

But di electoral commission oga say di gbege wey happun on Saturday dey "small", say na "only 50 polling stations out of 22,381 e affect".

After e vote for Abidjan on Saturday, Oga Ouattara call for end to di protests.

