Oyigbo Rivers state curfew: Wetin dey happun for di area? See wetin we sabi

Wetin we call dis foto, Some vehicles wey bin burn down during di EndSars violence for Oyigbo on 21 October, 2020

Pipo wey dey dey live and do business for Oyigbo local goment for Rivers State dey raise concern for dia security even though di goment don declare curfew for di state.

Rivers State Goment bin declare 24 hours curfew for di local goment area and oda parts of Port Harcourt City after violence scatter EndSars protest on 21 October, 2020 by suspected members of di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB come result in di burning down of three police stations and Court premises for Oyigbo.

Soldiers and three policemen die for di gbege.

By 28 October, Governor Wike come lift di curfew for parts of Port Harcourt but say di 24 hours curfew go still continue for Oyigbo.

But since dat Wednesday, tension don increase for di Oyigbo Area as many pipo wey dey live dia begin run comot sake of say security pipo begin patrol di area to enforce di curfew.

For Charles Akah wey dey live for di area, na inside house dem dey since di Rivers State declare 24 hours curfew on 21 October, 2020.

"Army pipo dey arrest young boys na wetin we hear so pipo dey fear to comot for dia house.

We no fit go withdraw money or even buy sometin so tins hard. Make goment look dis matter gain."

One pesin wey dey live for Oyigbo Bani Jackreece tell BBC Pidgin say na around 4am on Sunday morning she find way run comot for di area as she no feel secure to continue to stay dia.

For Charles Akah wey dey live for di area, na inside house dem dey since di Rivers State declare 24 hours curfew.

"Army pipo dey arrest young boys na wetin we hear say pipo dey fear to comot.

We no fit go withdraw money or even buy sometime so tins hard. Make goment look dis matter again."

'Na around 4am I find way run comot'

Anoda pesin Bani Jackreece tell BBC Pidgin say na around 4am for morning on Sunday 1 November, she find way run comot for di area as she no feel secure to continue to stay dia.

Jackcreece say since di state goment continue di curfew for di area, soldiers and security pipo for di area no dey allow dem come out and now tins dey difficult for pipo wey dey stay dia.

"We hear say security pipo dey go round arrest pipo wey dey involved for di EndSars violence wey happen for Oyigbo wey result in di burning down of police stations and court premises dia.

Tins dey hard as pesin no fit come out to go withdraw money for ATM or even go buy sometin chop because if di security pipo see you come out, dem go drive you go back. Hunger dey because pipo no prepare at all," she bin lament.

Police response

Police tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni tell BBC Pidgin say im no dey aware of any arrests wey dey happen dia as nobody don report give dem.

Omoni say security operatives wey dey enforce di curfew don bring relative calm for di area but make pipo report to di Commissioner of Police or IGP of any oda tin wey dey happen dia.