Rahama Sadau photo cause fresh controversy, see tins about her wey you no know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Rahama Sadau/Momodu Media

Rahama Sadau don condemn those wey, sake of her controversial foto, tok bad tins against Prophet Muhammad and her religion, wey be Islam.

Dis dey come afta di Kannywood actress post for social media on Monday foto of one cloth she wear wey no cover her back. Dis one make some pipo to para and abuse her.

Now she don react with long messages for her social media account. "I no be di kain pesin wey go react to anything or take advice from social media and moral police. But my prophet and religion na wia I draw di line."

For Twitter, "Assistant Allah" begin trend afta those in support of Sadau say many of di pipo wey dey criticise di actress be hypocrites - because na only Allah suppose be di judge of pipo character.

She say e dey condemnable and regrettable say di gbas-gbos wey pipo do ontop her mata reach di point wey dem dey rain curses and tweet "blasphemous words to our prophet Muhammad (SAW)".

Rahama Sadau - di woman of any parts.

Millions of Rahama Sadau fans sabi her for one tin - di beautiful actress wey dey totori dem for Kannywood feems, but her controversial ways don make dem begin get two mind about her?

To really sabi Ms Sadau na to accept say she be woman of many parts: Actress, Filmmaker, Entrepreneur (according to her Twitter biography) her 2.3 million fans on Instagram na testimony say she be one of di most popular pipo for di entertainment business in Nigeria, especially for di northern part of di kontri.

Di actress

2013 na di year wey Sadau burst enta di Kannywood feem industry and since then as star don dey increase, so tey by 2016 dem crown her di 'Face of Kannywood'.

She act many oda popular films for Kannywood including Kasa Ta and Mati Lado but for audience in oda parts na afta her ban in 2016 dem begin sabi Rahama.

Her talent recognition spread go Africa in 2017 after dem cast her as Yasmin for MTV series Shuga.

In all she don appear for more than 30 feems and win many awards.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/RahamaSadau

Di filmmaker

For 2017 she form her own feem production company wey she call Sadau Pictures and dia first feem na Rariya. Recently for July 2020, di company produce 'The Plan'

She be executive producer of one internet series for YouTube: Yar Minister.

Di cosmetics businesswoman

And if na for her beauty her fans dey follow her, Sadau don reveal her beauty secret in di form of personal cosmetic business. She get products like lipstick wey dey branded in her name 'SADAU'.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Sadaubeauty

Di food businesswoman

'Sadauz Cuisine' na di name of di food business wey Sadau announce around November 2019. On Friday 26 June, she officially launch am.

Di Kaduna-based business get tuwon shinkafa, Plantain & egg, as part of dia menu, wit price wey range from N500 ($1.3) to N2000 ($5.3).

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram / rahamasadau Wetin we call dis foto, Sadau start food business join her cosmetics own?

Di Brand Ambassador

Ms Sadau don get relationship with some brands in recent years because of her influence. Some wetin we torchlight Lux, Infinix and Maltina follow for those wey she don follow represent dia brand.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter / Lux Nigeria

Rahama Sadau biography (sharp-sharp version)

Her full name na Rahama Ibrahim Sadau wey dem born for present day Kaduna State.

E no dey clear wetin Sadau date of birth be. Many tori pipo say na 7 December 1993, odas say na 7 December 1992 but even her official (and verified) Facebook page list her birthday as 21 February 1985 (wey go make am 35 years old).

Tori be say Sadau as pikin for school like to dey do drama and like to dance, so tey she begin enter for competitions.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook / OfficialRahama

Also di tori of her education no dey clear: some say she study Human Resource Management for Eastern Mediterranean University for Cyprus while one blog for 2016 say Sadau na graduate of Business Administration and Management for Kaduna Polytechnic.