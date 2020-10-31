Lagos curfew update: Sanwo-Olu don comot restriction of movement for di state

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide sanwo-olu/twitter

Lagos state don lift di curfew wey goment impose afta jaguda pipo hijack di peaceful End SARS protests with immediate effect.

According to one statement from di state Commissioner of Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho, di 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew wey di Federal Goment declare to stop di spread of COVID-19 still remain.

"Lagosians dey free to go about dia businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies go continue to discharge dia duties. We ask Lagosians to co-operate with dem to maintain di status of our state as one of di most peaceful."

Di statement add say di govnor dey ask citizens not to do or encourage any action wey fit turn back di clock, but to keep living in harmony "as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen di unity wey we dey known for."