WAEC Result 2020 release date: West African Examinations Council set time for exam scores to come out

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC

Di West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE) don give date wen di 2020 results for school candidates go come out.

According to statement from WAEC, di results of di exam go dey released by di exam body on Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30 am.

Di council bin plan to release di results on 28 October but postpone am sake of sake of di curfew wey bin dey some states last week afta di violence wey spread wen hoodlums hijack di peaceful End SARS protest.