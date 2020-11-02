Rahama Sadau: Nollywood actress controversy sake of dress wey show her back and oda times she don make pipo tok

Wia dis foto come from, George Okoro Wetin we call dis foto, Rahama Sadau in di dress wey cause di latest controversy

Popular Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau don enter anoda gbege after she post foto for social media wey show parts of her body.

According to some pipo for northern Nigeria wey she come from, di pishures dey against dia religion and culture as dem write for social media and dis na why some pipo dey bash her.

But Sadau no be stranger to controversies, see di oda times wey she don make pipo tok.

Ban from Kannywood after music video

Na trouble Rahama take enter limelight for 2016 afta she appear for music video with singer Classiq wia she and di singer do some touch-touch.

Immediately after the song titled 'I love you' comot, northern Nigeria begin boil with many pipo dey tok say she don mess up afta tins wey she do for di video with singer Classiq.

Dis na why Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (Moppan) Kano branch ban her from di Kannywood industry.

Mopan Chairman at di time Kabiru Maikaba tell BBC say, e don tay wey Rahama dey do 'wayward' tins and dem dey warn her but dem don ban her as she dey spoil dia image.

Rahama on her part say di Kannywood ban open many doors for her because na after dat one many know her outside northern Nigeria.

Two years later Kano govnor Abdullahi Ganduje lift di ban afta she apologise.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Classiq Wetin we call dis foto, Sadau first enta controversy we she do music video with singer Classiq

Hugging and holding US singer Akon

Just months after Rahama receive ban from Kannywood for music video, di next wahala wey she enter na with anoda singer dis time a more popular one.

She and US singer Akon meet on di set of Jeta Amata movie 'The America King'. As foto show for social media wey show her hug and hold hands with di singer, some pipo start express dia anger for social media.

According to some pipo, wetin she do with Akon show say she neva learn her lesson after her music video with Singer Classiq.

Anoda round of bashing happun again after she do interview wia she tok about meeting Akon and how nice e treat her.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Rahama Sadau Wetin we call dis foto, Rahama cause tok afta she launch Shisha place for Kaduna

Bashing afta she open Shisha place

Di Kaduna born actress launch 'Sadauz Home' for Kaduna last year and apart from Restaurant, Shisha lounge also dey dia, place wey Shisha smokers go siddon enjoy dia tin and pay money.

Dis issue also put Rahama for trouble because according to pipo wey speak at dat time, a decent lady no suppose open place wey smokers go siddon enjoy and also sell some of di tins wey dem go use smoke.

Who be Rahama Sadau?

Dem born di actress on 7 December 1993 and as a child for school she love to do drama and she also enter some dancing competitions.

Na for 2013 she join Kannywood after legendary actor Ali Nuhu spot her dey dance for Kaduna and her first movie na ' Gani Ga' dat same year.

She act many oda popular films for Kannywood including Kasa Ta and Mati Lado but for audience in oda parts na afta her ban in 2016 dem know Rahama.

In 2017 she act for Gabriel Afolayan movie Tatu and also play big role for Sons of the Caliphate drama series on Multichoice.