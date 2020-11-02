WAEC Result checking: How to check on phone, SMS and online

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

West Africa Examination Council Board, WAEC don announce say dem go release results of dia Senior Secondary Certification Examination (SSCE) on Monday 2 November, 2020 by 10:30am.

Dem bin postpone am from di earlier date wey dem bin announce wey be 28 October afta violence spread across Nigeria afta hoodlums hijack di peaceful End SARS protests.

So how you fit check your result?

Na two different ways you fit check, online ontop WAEC website and ontop your phone.

To check online

Log enta di WAEC result checking portal, www.waecdirect.com

Put your examination number and pin wey dey your Smartcard (wey you get before you sit for di exams)

Fill in di exam year, and di type of examination (for dis case na private\candidate results)

And wait, make di result page load.

Tok-tok pesin for Waec, Demianus Ojijeogu tell BBC Pidgin say, you fit also get your results via SMS.

How to check on phone

Plenti short codes dey ground wey you fit use check results according to di network di candidate dey use.