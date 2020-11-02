Yaoundé-Nsam local bomb: Four pipo wound, two serious for hospital

Anoda local bomb explode on Sunday night for Nsam area for Secteur A for about 9:00 pm, injure 4 pipo, police don tell BBC Pidgin.

Police give de figures afta local reports tok of 15 dead and 30 wounded.

Like de oda explosions, dis na concoction for iron rods and motorcycle battery inside bag.

Police also deny say deh catch de pipo weh plant de bomb as some reports tok.

Police say as deh barricade de area, one motorcycle man wan force for pass deh arrest yi and de passenger but investigate show say deh no get anything for do wit de explosion, security officials tok.

For hospital Christine weh e case no too serious tell BBC Pidgin say e bi dey inside de bar di drink wit e sista.

"Afta we order and just taste our drink small, ah start play game for ma phone.

But, de bag weh e explode bi stand on top table wit soft drink laik say de pesin di kam back.

So when de bag explode ah just feel as some force push me, ah go fall hit ma head.

De place for ma leg wit wounds na weh na trouser and shoe end. De trouser really helep me as Laurene weh e burn plenti, bi weh short skirt and top, e back burn, Christine tok..

"As ah sleep for Efoulan Hospital deh give drip, ma head cold down but as ah kam see ma sista, de head start hot again and deh admit me again for dis clinic".

"Ah no know wusai ah go get moni for do scan", Christine tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Secteur C na di latest venue for bombing

For de past six months, about six local bombs don explode for Yaoundé.

Hole dey for inside bar weh explosion open'am.