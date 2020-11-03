NECO timetable 2020 update: National Examinations Council announce new date for exam and release of schedule

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di National Examinations Council (NECO) don announce say new timetables for di continuation of di 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for Nigeria go comot on Wednesday, 4 November, 2020.

Dem tok dis one for statement wia dem bin announce say dem dey continue with di examinations from Monday 9 November, 2020.

Di joinbodi bin postpone di examinations indefinitely on di 25th of October on top di security wahala wey happun afta hoodlums hijack di peaceful End Sars protests across di kontri.

Na di same kasala wey cause di West African Examination Council to no quick release dia results for dia 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination .