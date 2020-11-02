EndSARS Operation Burst: Sojas wey flog woman, shave youths head don chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, other

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Seun Fakorede don tok say di Nigerian Army don arrest sojas wey flog one woman for indecent dressing and shave youths hair sake of say dem carry 'anyhow hairstyle'.

Camera bin catch di sojas as dem dey punish di civilians and abuse dia human rights.

Tori be say dem bin deploy di sojas go di streets of Beere for Ibadan, Oyo State to tackle di End SARS protest afta jaguda pipo bin hijack di protest.

Di viral video show as di sojas order one young lady wey wear spaghetti dress wit orange hair to siddon for ground for one filling station while one of di sojas dey flog her bottom.

One of di young man wey dem shave im head tok say di sojas tell am to comot im cap, come flog am and ask am to knee down. Im say na so dem begin shave im head wit scissors and dem no gree tell am im offence.

Fakorede bin tweet say im ear don full wit di illegal activities of some Nigerian sojas for di weekend. Im tell pipo for di state make dem no fear and make dem continue dia daily business.