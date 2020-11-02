WAEC news update: See wetin go happun next to candidates wey dem seize dia result

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Pikin dey draw.

Di West African Examination council announce say dem seize di result of Two Hundred and Fifteen Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Nine (215, 149) candidates wey sit for di 2020 examination.

Patrick Areghan wey be di Head of National Office confam am for inside statement say dem seize di results base on suspicion of exam mago-mago from those candidates.

Dem don begin investigate di exam malpractice.

BBC Pidgin follow di tok-tok pesin for WAEC, Demianus Ojieogu tok and im say for now di candidates no suppose do anything yet as dem still dey investigate if na true say dem dey involved for exam malpractice.

Im say dem don send di results to dia national examination committee wey go sit to look whether real evidence dey say di candidates do exam mago-mago.

If di committee look am finish dem go recommend for di exam body to cancel di results if di candidate dey guilty and if e no dey guilty, dem go later release di result.

After investigation and dem cancel pesin result, di candidate go need write another WAEC afta two years

Di WAEC commission go bar dem from writing anoda exam for two years to serve as punishment for exam malpractice.

See oda frequently asked questions wey WAEC don give answer to

You get problem wit checking WAEC result?

You go send di following details to customersupport@vatebra.com for verification and assistance

Error message wey e display

Your examination number

Type of Exam

Year of Exam.

Or you fit visit di nearest WAEC office for help.

Your result dey display outstanding?

WAEC say dem fit trace di outstanding to different kain issues.

Dem advice candidates to keep checking di portal for updates on di outstanding results.

How many times you fit check your results?

You fit check your result up to a maximum of 5 (five) times wit di use of 1 (one) e-PIN.

You go need buy anoda e-pin to allow you check your result for anoda five times.

E get oda ways wey you fit check your result?

No. You go only fit use one e-PIN to check one result.

To check anoda result of interest, you go need a new e-PIN.

If you try to use one e-PIN to check anoda result different from di one wey you first check, WAEC go penalise you as you go see error message.

Wetin be e-PIN?

Di e-PIN na Electronic Personal Identification Number. For WAECDIRECT, na unique 10-digit or 12-digit number wey you go need access di service.

Di service go allow you direct access to one candidate's results through multiple channels. You go see di e-PIN for inside any valid WAEC Voucher.

Wia you fit buy e-PIN?

You fit buy am from di National office of WAEC and any of dia Zonal and Branch Offices across Nigeria.

From time to time e fit dey available at any oda outlets wey WAEC go recommend.