Nigeria electricity tariff: How much you go pay for new electricity bill according to your grade

Power distribution companies for Nigeria don begin dey implement di revised electricity tariff wey organised labour and di Federal Goment join together agree.

Di new revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) wey Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) don already begin take effect from November 1, 2020.

Different electricity distribution Companies (Discos) for Nigeria don begin notify dia customers about di new tariff and how di charges go be;

How much pipo go begin pay now

Ikeja Electric

For one tweet, Ikeja Electric notify dia customers say under di SRT, di tariff classification dey base on quality of service and hours of electricity dia customer dey receive.

Ikeja Electric divide di customers into 5 Bands (A-E);

Band A, B and C users experience increase for electricity cost and customer wey fall under dis category dey consume more than 50kWh every month and minimum of 12 hours of electricity every day.

Band D and E users no go experiencing any increase until overall improvement for di quality of service wey dem dey receive and di number of hours dem dey get electricity don change.

Kaduna electricity

Di management of Kaduna electricity wey also begin implement di new tariff tok for statement say di approved revised tariff go only affect customers wey dey Band A, B and C.

Band A customers go enjoy 10% reduction on di approved tariff

Band B customers go enjoy 10.5% reduction.

Band C customers on go enjoy 31% reduction.

Band D and E customers dey frozen, so no changes for dia tariff

Abuja Electricity

Abuja electricity distribution company (AEDC) also don begin implement di new tariff 1st November. For one statement dem tok say customers wey dey on pre-paid platform na dem go first experience di revised tarrif.

Dem also divide di customers into five categories wey be band A-E.

For September 28, federal goment through di Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission bin suspend di before SRT wey suppose start on September 1 afta one meeting between di Organised Labour and Federal goment.

Local media report say Deputy President, NLC, wey double as General Secretary, National Union of Electricity Employees, Joe Ajaero say goment no go revert back to di September 1, 2020 hike for tariff, dem review am downwards.

"If you watch di new template, for customers inside Bands A and B, reduction of 10 per cent happun and 10.5 per cent respectively. For those inside Band C, 31 per cent reduction dey." e tok.