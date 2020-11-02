Lekki toll gate shooting: President Buhari no give anybody order to shoot peaceful protesters - Garba Shehu

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/GETTY

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, don tok say di president no give anyone or any officer of di army authorisation to shoot during Lekki EndSars protest.

Garba shehu wey tok dis one during di presidential communication team press conference to address di kasala wey gas during di EndSars protest, add say dem get 2 levels of investigation into wetin dey happun;

Di internal military investigation to uncover who give di order to shoot. E say dem no fit deny say di military no go dia because dem admit so demsef for di statement wey di spokesperson of 81 division sign.

Di second level of investigation na di one wey di National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and di judicial panels of inquiry for state level dey coordinate. Dia mission na clearly to hear allegations of abuse and high handedness as dem dey make sure say justice dey served to di victims.

'E dey too early for goment to jump into conclusion concerning Lekki toll gate shooting'

Nigeria Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of di Federation, Abubakar Malami, say e dey too early in di day for dem as a goment to jump to conclusion say di allegation on top wetin hapun for Lekki EndSars protest dey true or not."

Oga Malami also tok dis one for di press conference wey happun on Wednesday.

E say hate speech, fake news and photo shopping na di order of di day as far as di lekki shooting dey concerned.

"Photo shopping, photo manipulation don become di order of di day as far as di Nigeria situation dey concern."

"We all na living witnesses to photographs of Rwanda, Somalia, Syria wey dem import enta Nigeria cyber space for di purpose to escalate di palava."

According to oga Malami, based on di things wey don happun relating to fake news, hate speech, photo shopping and so on, e dey only logical to conclude dat no single item, allegation of impunity in Nigeria state wey dem go believe totally.

"So within di contest of di prevailing antecedences relating to fake news, antecedences relating to hate speech antecedences relating to photo shopping, e dey only logical to conclude dat no single item, allegation of impunity in Nigeria state can be taken hook line and sinker."

"So weda indeed di allegations put in dia for di system or in di public space dey true or not, with particular consideration again to di pipo wey dem say die during di unfortunate Lekki incident, coming out again openly for di same social media wey don lost all credibility overtime to say dem dey alive and not dead.

"Dis don establishes di fact say e dey indeed premature in di day for any sensible pesin to jump to di conclusion dat di allegation dey true without allowing comprehensive formal investigation. "

Oga Malami say im dey happy to announce say as goment and according to dia tradition of sensitivity to issue, sensitivity to claims, sensitivity to fake news, sensitivity to hate speech, dem don put in place commission of inquire to look into dis allegation with a view to ascertain di veracity of di allegation wey dey fly upandan for di kontri.