Oyigbo killings: 'I no send military to go kill pipo' - Nyesom Wike

Wia dis foto come from, RVSGH

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike say im no send soldiers to go kill pipo for Oyigbo.

Di Governor tok dis one for one local television station as tori burst say soldiers dey allegedly kill pipo for Oyigbo local goment wia di Governor declare lockdown for di past 12 days, after suspected members of di Indigenous People's of Biafra IPOB hijack EndSars protest for dia, wey come lead to di death of six soldiers and three policemen and di burning down of three police stations for di area.

Wike bin also sign executive Order say IPOB dey banned for Rivers State come direct Local Goment chairmen and security agencies to fish out any IPOB member for di State and prosecute dem for court.

Governor Wike say wetin im tok na for di security agencies to make sure dem maintain di ban on IPOB and for dem not to allow any activities of IPOB any wia for any of di state local goments.

Wike say as Oyigbo dey near Abia State, e dey easy for dem to use Oyigbo to launch attacks.

"Di one wey pipo say I send soldiers to Oyigbo to kill Igbo pipo na nonsense. No be issue. I don direct di police one day? I no get command over di police so how I go now begin direct army?"

Army deny di killings

Di Army also don react to di tori say dem dey go house to house to kill pipo.

Tok tok pesin for 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, Major Charles Ekeocha tell Radio Nigeria say wetin im know na say dem get operation for Oyigbo but di issue of attacking pipo no be so.

"I know say operation dey go on dia but di issue of attacking pipo... how we fit attack pipo just like dat? Somebodi fit tell you sometin based on im own interests but by di time you go dia, you go discover say wetin you receive as information fit no be wetin be di real tin wey dey happen." Maj. Ekeocha tok.

'Bullet pierce through our iron door kill my fiancée for my front' - Monday Bakor

But some residents for Oyigbo don run comot for di area as dem say dem no feel safe and sake of di curfew, dem no fit comot for house go bank or go buy somtin for market for over one week.

Monday Bakor wey dey live for Oyigbo tell BBC Pidgin say im fiancée, Queen Nwazuo die for im hand after bullet pierce through di iron door of dia shop wey dem lock hide inside sake of shootings and kill her on di spot.

"Now I just dey miserable for house as I no fit comot because of di curfew. I no know wetin I go do."

Anoda pesin Bani Jackreece say na around 4am she find way run comot on Sunday 1 November, 2020 as she no feel safe for di area and no way to go buy food or withdraw money and evri wia dey locked down and security pipo dey patrol round die place and dem dey pursue dem to go back inside of dem come out to hit sometin.