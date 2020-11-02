Praise Kelechi : How 14 year old use carton and glue make Iron-man suit.

Praise Kelechi wey dey SS1 tell BBC Pidgin say na di Iron-man movie and some oda ogbonge designers like Adam Savage inspire am to make di costume.

"I wan tell di world say no matter how poor or rich you may be, you fit be wateva you wan be and do wateva you wan do weda di resources dey available or not, you fit be who you be."

Praise Kelechi say im decide to use carton and glue make di costume becos na wetin wey dey cheap and easily available to am wey no go quick spoil and na way to recycle and protect di environment.

Im make di special glue im use from melting Styrofoam inside petrol to get stinky substance wey fit hold di pieces better so im spend like N5000 to make di costume. E also go round dia area to get cartons from pipo wey dey sell stores.

Im start di project before di lockdowm wey goment declare sake of Covid-19 but im come concentrate on the project more during the lockdowm period as schools sef bin shutdown.

In addition to di Ironman suit, Praise Kelechi also make parts of oda superheroes costume wit di cartons like Batman helmet, Spiderman facemask, Captain America Shield, Thor hammer and Thor Storm breaker for 'Avengers Endgame' among odas.

'My dream na to be robotics Engineer'

Praise Kelechi dream na to get scholarship go study Robotics Engineering abroad as im no just wan dey design costumes wit carton or cardboard paper.

Im also dey work on a rocket launcher wey go actually fire real rocket.

'Di project help me cope wit Sickle Cell'

Di project help Praise Kelechi to cope wit di crises of sickle cell disease.

Im say becos of di sickle cell disease if no fit do tins wey oda pikins dem dey do like to play football or do sporting activities but e come be blessing in disguise becos, "if I dey like oda pikins dem, di time I use dey make di costumes I for dey play football or somtin so e get di good side and di bad side too."

Praise do di project wit di support of im family as dem help am to gada di materials. Im mama, Patience Onuoha say pipo know her for dia area as di woman wey dey gada cartons.