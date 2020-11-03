Vienna shooting in Austria: Pictures from scene of deadly attack and wetin we know about am

Police seal off streets near Schwedenplatz for Vienna

Two pipo don die afta several men with rifles open fire for six different locations for di centre of di Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday night.

About 14 oda pipo wound - some seriously.

Police shoot one suspect dead and arrest anoda. At least one oda "heavily armed and dangerous" one dey on di run from police according to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz call am "repulsive terror attack".

Di shooting happun just hours before Austria impose new national restrictions to try to stop di rising cases of coronavirus.

Many pipo bin dey out dey enjoy bars and restaurants wey don close now until di end of November.

Police control pesin as dem dey patrol for central Vienna

Wetin we know about di attack?

Police said di incident begin at around 20:00 (19:00 GMT), near di Seitenstettengasse synagogue, wen one heavily armed man open fire on pipo outside cafes and restaurants.

Members of di special forces quickly arrive di scene. One policeman suffer gunshot wound before oda officers shoot di attacker, wey dey armed with automatic rifle, one pistol and one cutlass.

Foto and video for social media show how everywhere scata, pipo dey run for di streets as gunshots dey sound for di background.

One of di victims die for di scene of di shootings while di second - one woman - die later for hospital from her wounds, Mayor Michael Ludwig tok.

Police stop and search passers-by as dem dey look for di suspect

Witness Chris Zhao dey nearby restaurant wen di shooting start.

E tell BBC: "We hear noise wey sound like firecracker. We hear about 20 to 30 and we think say e fit actually be gunfire. We see di ambulance...dey line up. Victims dey. Sadly, we also see one body wey lay down for di street next to us."

Armed police men stand guard in front of di state opera

E never too clear how many pipo carry out di shooting but di incident begin near di Seitenstettengasse synagogue, wey be di main temple for Vienna though e no yet clear if dat na di target.

Authorities set up roadblocks around di city centre. Large numbers of police officers tanda near Vienna world-famous opera house.

Opera guests waka past policemen afta dem comot di state opera for Vienna

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer say: "Dis na di hardest day for Austria for several years. We dey deal with terror attack serious one, di kain wey we never experience for Austria for a long time."

Dis incident dey come even as three pipo die insie knife attack for one church for di French city of Nice last week inside wetin Mr Macron say na "Islamist terrorist attack".

World leaders don dey send dia message of support.

A large-scale security operation is ongoing

UK prime minister say "our thoughts dey with di pipo of Austria - we stand united with you against terror" while Home Secretary Priti Patel say "we stand ready to support in any way we fit".

European Council President Charles Michel call am cowardly act wey violate life and human values.