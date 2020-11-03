US election results 2020: See when election result go come out, to know if Biden or Trump don win

Afta voting don close for di US presidential election, e fit take days or even weeks to find out if Joe Biden or president Donald Trump don win.

For dis election, millions of Americans don dey vote by post sake of coronavirus, meaning delay fit dey to count all di votes.

Wen we dey usually get US election result?

Dem dey usually call result on di night of election day, For dis year, na Tuesday 3 November.

Different states go stop to vote at different times. Di first polls go close on di East Coast at 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

Dem no dey too get di full count of di votes complete on election night - but enough votes go dey to confam winner.

Major US media outlets go 'call' one state wen dem believe say one candidate dey lead for dia wit big gap.

But at dis stage, wen dem don count most of di votes, pipo fit reason how e go be but no be final result.

Why dis year different?

Di coronavirus pandemic make more pipo dey vote early whether by post or physically.

Postal votes dey usually take long to count, because dem go need check and confam signature and address.

Some states, like Florida and Ohio, don allow dis process to start weeks before election day, so di votes go ready for counting.

For dis states, e dey possible to determine winner on election night, depending on how close di race be.

Wetin fit delay di counting?

About half of states go accept postal ballots wey go arrive afta election day, as long as dem postmark am by 3 November, so dem no go count some votes until days afta di election.

Additional ballots fit also increase - dis na votes by people wey request one postal ballot but decide to come out to vote physically.