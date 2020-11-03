End SARS: Nigeria goment deny say dem compile names of EndSars protesters wey no fit fly abroad

Federal goment for Nigeria don deny say dem compile names of youths or any pesin wey join di EndSars protest and put dem for list of pipo wey no go fly out from di kontri alias 'no-fly list'.

Nigeria Ministry of Interior na dem clear dis mata afta tori dey fly upandan say Nigeria goment don blacklist names of those wey join for di EndSars protest wey call for end to police brutality.

Di Ministry say make citizens of di kontri ignore di news because na fake tori and dem no get any plan to generate any list like dat;

"Di Ministry of Interior no do, neva do and no go generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news abeg!"

Meanwhile one of di promoter of di #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele cliam say Nigeria Immigration Service prevent her not to travel out of di kontri.

According to Modupe, immigration officers no tell her di reason why dem dey stop her from travelling on Sunday. She later tweet say;

"Hello everyone. Thank you so much. I dey fine and I dey safe. We neva confam yet why dem stop me on Sunday or by whom. But dem don invite me back in with my lawyers today. I go update una wen I don get more information but please make una no spread false news. e dey dangerous."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter