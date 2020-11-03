Buhari do pass all Nigerian leaders for job creation, poverty alleviation - Lai Mohammed

Nigerian minister for Information and Culture don boast about di achievement of im oga, president Muhammadu Buhari, to create jobs for women and youths and remove pipo from poverty.

"No goment in di history of dis kontri don ever methodically and seriously put in place measures to deal wit poverty alleviation and creating jobs for youths like dis administration," local tori pipo bin quote Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Oga Mohammed bin dey tok for Kaduna inside one meeting of di Northern Governors Forum wey dem do wit traditional rulers afta di #EndSARS protests.

We torchlight some programmes wey di Buhari administration don bring comot since im enta power for 2015.

Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) - Dis na programme wey di federal goment launch for 2020 wia applicants must dey between di age of 18 - 40. Wetin dey unique about dis programme be say those wey wan benefit must get one more youth wey go benefit from am as staff or as trainer for which ever business dem dey do.

N-Power - Dis na scheme wey dey since 2016, to address youth unemployment and increase social development. Dis one target na age bracket between 18-35 years old.

Nigeria Youth Investment Fund N-YIF - Dis na September 2020 programme wey di Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) carry come to support 500,000 youths wit loan money for dia business or company.

Di total money for di programme na N75 billion ($197m) and e go last from 2020 - 2023.

FarmerMoni as part of GEEP na one wey benefit many women join, according to di Nigerian goment

GEEP- Dis na one of di most popular ones wit Nigerians. GEEP stand for Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and na under am MarketMoni, TraderMoni and FarmerMoni dey.

Di goment say dis scheme na to provide chikini money to pipo wey dey do small and micro business. While dis scheme no be just for youths, di Nigerian goment list am as one wey many young pipo don benefit from.