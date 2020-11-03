Anglophone crisis: Christians di march for go free 11 teachers weh separatist kidnap

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Separatists kidnap 11 teachers for Presbyterian Primary and Second school for Kumbo, Bui Division for crisis Northwest Cameroon.

Na toady, November 3, de incident happen as teachers and pikin dem bi dey for school.

De tori weh e waka up and down since morning na reality, Rev Fonki Samuel Foba, moderator for Presbyterian Church for Cameroon confirm for BBC News Pidgin.

''Amba boys' kidnap 12 teachers, one escape and deh take 11 of dem to their camp", Fonki Samuel tok.

"Ah di even wanda why de separatists no even wait afta school for kidnap de teachers. But deh kidnap teachers for front pikin dem, traumatize dem and even parents go fear for send pikin dem back for school", Rev tok.

We nova komot for situation for Kumba and now dis, ah don confuse ah no know weti for di next.

De separatist bin say make school start and na dem bi de same pipo for disturb school, Rev. Fonki lament.

Ah no know how revolution go target school and teachers, e no fit work, Fonki add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images / MARCO LONGARI

De head for Presbyterian church for Cameroon say, " gun no fit bring down nation , add say falling standard for education weh e go kam if pikin no go school, learn book.

Moderator say Christians di march for go free kidnapped teachers from separatist, Amba camp for Kumbo, Bui Division , Northwest Cameroon

Activists di suspect say na Samuel Ikome Sako camp for interim goment,' Bui Warriors' kidnap teachers for P S Kumbo.

One of de activist Eric Tataw, don tweet say say de attack for P S Kumbo no bi correct. For kidnap school pikin dem and teachers no bi independence agenda, e add.

Eric Tataw say e don tok wit Bui Warriors and deh confirm say deh di keep de teachers dem, and e don tok make deh free dem.

No bi de first taim separatists di kidnap for Bui Division. For 2019, separatists kidnap 176 pikin dem for Saint Augustine college for Kumbo.

Since weh de Anglophone crisis turn to fight wit guns, teachers and pikin dem don suffer plenti, 600,000 pikin nova go school for four years. Separatist don kill plenti teachers, kidnap odas, ask for moni, free dem afta serious beating.