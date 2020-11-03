Lekki tollgate shooting: Video wey we get no capture di whole evening - LCC

Managing director of di Lekki Concession Company wey dey in charge of di Lekki tollgate, say di video wey dem get of wetin happun for di tollgate wen soldiers allegedly shoot EndSars protester on October 20, 2020 no capture di whole evening.

Di MD, Abayomi Omomuwasan, wey appear in front of di Lagos state judicial panel on Tuesday, show di panel one box wey im say contain di CCTV videos from di tollgate on di day on di shooting. But im clarify say di surveillance video wey im submit stop to dey record at 8pm, dis na around di time wey reports say di shooting start.

Im say di reason di video stop to dey record na sake of di facility wey di camera dey linked to don dey "tampered"

Dem no show di video to di panel or di public today.

Also, im say na only video witout audio becos dem dey use di camera to monitor traffic..

Plenty controversy bin don follow mata of di CCTV video as tori bin dey fly say dem bin purposely remove di camera from di tollgate before di shooting.

For im reply, di MD agree say dem bin remove di camera wey dem dey use to recognise cars on di morning of di shooting, to protect dem from crime.

Oga Omomuwasan ask di panel make di box remain for di hand of di court.