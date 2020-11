US election result: See who dey lead inside Trump and Biden

US dey on course for dia highest turnout in more dan a century and counting in some states no go finish on election night.

See di summary of everi-everi wey don happun in di night till dis morning.

Results suggest say di race dey tight for key states including Florida, di candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win di presidency

Di magic number for Trump or Biden to win na 270.

See how di candidates dey look right now.