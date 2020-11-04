Anglophone Crisis: Gunmen attack Kulu Memorial College naked teachers and students, burn school

Wia dis foto come from, Agborem Wetin we call dis foto, Kulu Memorial Comprehensive College, Mile 4 Limbe

About 20 gunmen attack Kulu memorial comprehensive school for Southwest Cameroon, order teachers and students for go naked, den tell dem for run for dia lives.

De attack for Kulu Memorial Comprehensive Second school na just one day after attack for P S Kumbo and 11 teachers still dey wit kidnappers and 11 days afta deh kill seven pikin dem for Kumba.

De attack happen dis November 4, about 8:30 00am wen gunmen enta de school, ask teachers and students for undress.

Deh tell dem for run for dia dear lives school authorities tell BBC News Pidgin.

From de video weh e circulate online, clothes and shoes dem dey for ground inside class.

De gunmen go administrative block komot tins laik text books and certificates burn'am, also torch principal e office and odas for admin block.

School authorities don tell BBC News Pidgin day deh no kidnap anybody for de school.

"But deh pour petrol on dem, moleste dem and deh still dey in shock', deh add.

Dis na number three attack for school teachers and students inside two weeks as separatists di wan stop school for Anglophone regions.

First deh kill seven for Kumba, kidnap 11 teachers for Kumbo and now attack school for Limbe.