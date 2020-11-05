US election 2020: Wetin dey delay di results?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Pipo don dey expect to get some kind of gist about di results of di US presidential election by now, but e neva happen.

Okay, so who go be di next president?

We neva sabi, dem neva count enuf votes yet for either candidate to officially become di winner.

Di two candidates don also tok:

Joe Biden say: "We sabi say dis go take long, but who know maybe e go reach tomorrow morning, maybe even even longer!"

"But we feel good about wia we dey. we believe say we dey on track to win dis election," he add am.

Donald Trump tok for White House: "See ehn we go win dis election," E also claim say for di election "mago-mago" don happun.

And e get plans to go to di Supreme Court to fight election results.

In reality, because of di time e dey take to count di thousands of remaining legitimate postal votes wey pipo cast during dis pandemic election, e fit take days to confam di result.

And if legal challenges dey to di results, e fit take weeks.

Na why tins get as dem be.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Expo dey on who go win?

To become president, you no really need win di popular vote. Instead, one candidate suppose win di majority for system call di electoral college, wia each state get a certain number of votes or "electors" base on dia population.

So if you win dat state, you win im votes. E get 538 of dis eletoral state votes for total - di pesin wey reach 270 go become president.

But, e get a few key battleground states wey dia voters go decide di election.

So far,dis be di latest:

Di race still dey very close for some crucial competitive states

For some of those tight races, officials neva even begin count postal votes, and those ones fit change evritin.

Story of di results in one line?