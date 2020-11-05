ASUU strike news: Wetin happun for FG, Academic Staff Union of Universities latest meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Labour

Nigerian goment fit take legal action against Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU if dem fail to accept goment offer and call off strike.

Di Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige tok dis one as e dey brief tori pipo afta di close door meeting between ASUU delegation and goment.

E say goment don dey try to meet di ASSU demand and dat wit di economic situation for di kontri now, goment hand dey tight.

Goment delegation and ASUU bin hold anoda round of tok tok to find ways on how to end di eight month strike, but di meeting end wit no result .

Both groups no reach any agreement and now e no dey clear wen universities across di kontri go open.

Universities for Nigeria don dey under lock and key since March afta ASUU declare indefinite strike to pressure goment to meet dia demands.

Since den, thousands of university students siddon for house dey hope and pray make ASUU call off di strike.

Both goment delegation and ASUU don dey meet but as tins be, dem neva fit iron out dia differences.

Wetin happun for di latest meeting?

Di Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige afta di close door meeting, yan tori pipo say ASUU pipo claim say di 30 billion Naira Earned Academic allowance

wey goment offer dem go be for dia members alone and dat oda unions no go benefit.

Oga Ngige say dat one no fit happun sake of say, goment offer dat moni to di whole union for university and still add anoda 20 billion revatilisation fund.

E say wit di way wey di economy dey, goment no fit pay pass wetin dem di offer at di moment.

E add say for di meeting, dem also discuss about ASUU demand make dem remove dem from di the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System

and put dem for di University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

E point out say dem get disagreement on top di payment platform as e neva dey clear how dem go pay di lecturers dem.

Di Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami bin don approve di National Information Development Agency test UTAS wey ASUU submit for integrity test.

And dem don transmit di document to di agency to start work and finish am shaperly.

Ngige say anoda problem on top di payment matter na say di Accountant-General of the Federation dey also insist say di IPPIS na goment only approve payment platform.

E say dem go go back to dia principal and tok wit dem and also di federal goment team go meet on Friday before dem go reach out to ASUU again for anoda round of tok.

Meanwhile di ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi say im delegation go consult wit di stakeholders and den get back to di goment on wetin dem agree.