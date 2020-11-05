US Election results: Oye Owolewa, Esther Agbaje na Nigerians wey get victory to become American lawmakers

Wia dis foto come from, Ether Agbaje and Oye Owolewa

Congratulations dey roll in for two Nigerians wey win election to become lawmakers for di United States of America

Oye Owolewa na democrat wey become di first Nigerian to enta di US House of Representatives while Esther Agbaje wey be democrat too become di first Nigerian-American to get seat for di Minnesota Legislature.

Di oga for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Nidcom), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, give dem ogbonge tuale say, dia win show say dia win prove say Nigerians fit dey trusted with positions of power.

She also say dem be role models to di youths and good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Esther Agbaje Campaign

Five things you suppose know about Esther Agbaje

Dem born Esther Agbaje for St Paul, Minnesota.

Her parents, John and Bunmi come from Nigeria meet for America when dem bin dey attend school.

She be lawyer wey attend Harvard Law school and as student lawyer handle housing mata, wey she wan tackle as lawmaker.

She don work for goment before as she bin work for di US Department of State as Foreign Affairs Officer.

She get plan to divest from di police and invest in communities dem most especially afta di death of George Floyd for Minnesota.

Wia dis foto come from, Oye Owolewa campaign

Five things you suppose know about Oye Owolewa