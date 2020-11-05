Kumba school attack: Families wan justice as deh bury dia pikin dem

Di six pikin wey die for Kumba attack

Today na sad day for Kumba, tears and pain, memories, especially for families weh deh di bury dia seven pikin dem and de kana justice deh wan for dia pikin dem.

For October 24, gunmen open fire kill seven pikin dem, wound 12 odas for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, Fiango Kumba, Southwest Cameroon.

Goment di organise state burial for de pikin dem, and Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute di represent president Biya for burial.

Before de burial, families share dia pains, memories and de kana justice deh wan for dia pikin dem.

"Na sadness everywhere for ma family, na terrible situation weh we di live", Nzakame Julius tok as e di bury, 11 years Nzakame Rema.

"Ah go miss Rema e advice say make ah di go church and no drink alcohol. Dat pikin bin di fear God, e know God more dan me", de papa tok.

" Ah go miss ma pikin Victor Camibon drums beating for ministry, and how e bi use to open window blind and ask if ah call yi, just for make me know say e di wait for finish ma remaining chop", Pastor Tamangoua tok.

Burial of pikin wey die for Kumba

But, de picture weh e don gum for e head na, "Wen ah see ma pikin helpless for ground, na something weh ah no fit forget", Pastor add.

Even for inside pain and anger for dis sad moment Pastor Boniface Tamangoua di hope say God go soften families dia hearts.

Nzakame and Tamangoua put all ting for God, say make God go expose de killers as de kana justice de wan for de pikin dem.

"God na great and might judge weh e pass all judges. Ah no say de pipo weh deh commit dis act, God go handle dem seriously, na just God", pastor tok.

Coffin wey cari di pikin dem wey die

But for Ngulefac Kingsley Ngu weh e di bury Anamgim Jenifer 11 years, goment for declare today public holiday, create special place for mimba pikin dem every year.

"Deh take my heart, ah no know weti for tok, make papa God forgive any kana sin for dis pikin dem take dem for e corner", Ngulefac Kingsley Ngu tok.

"Ah don plan for build ma daughter e grave, devorate'am", Ngulefac tok.

"Justice for ma sista Che Telma Nchangnwi na for see say Anglophone crisis end, den we go know say deh pikin de no die for noting", Che Francis tok.