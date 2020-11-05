Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White: 'Angels from Africa dey come to help Trump win'

Donald Trump spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain don lead prayer service to request for angels from Africa and South America to help am win di US Presidential election.

Paula White-Cain wey also be Televangelist tok for prayer say she dey hear sound of victory plus sound of shouting and singing.

Dis dey happun as counting of votes for di US Presidential Elections still dey go and tension dey rise as Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden dey lead from di votes wey dem don count so far.

Oga Trump wey be Republican candidate don already accuse im opponents, Biden say im dey commit electoral fraud.

For di prayer video wey don go viral, Paula white dey speak in tongues and begin hala "And strike and strike and strike and strike until you get victory."

"For every enemy wey dey against you (President Trump), let dia be say we go strike di ground and we go get victory lord."

"I dey hear sound of abundant of rain, I dey hear sound of victory, I dey hear sound of shouting and singing."

"Di lord don give hint say it is done. I dey hear victory from heaven. Dem don release angels right now... angels dey come from Africa plus South America right now and dey come America. Angelic reinforcement."

Di first time wey Paula White pray with oga Trump na wen e be di host of reality TV show The Apprentice.

Who be Paula White-Cain

Pastor Paula White during one meeting between US President Donald Trump and African-American leaders for Cabinet Room inside White House

Paula White-Cain na preacher, author, televangelist and presidential spiritual adviser to Donald Trump. Dey Born her for Tupelo, Mississippi and she be 54-year-old.

For 1991, Paula White, and her before husband Randy White, set up di Tampa Christian Center wey later become di Without Walls International Church.

Donald Trump first come in contact with Paula White for 2002 afta e get in touch with her through telephone. Afta dat Paula become Trump personal minister and according to tori pipo Newsweek.

Paula White dey involve well-well for Trump presidency as di chairmo of Trump Evangelical Advisory Board.