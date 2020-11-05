Afam Power Plant: Nigerians don dey react afta di share sale of Afam Power plant

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Government of Nigeria

Nigeria goment don finally do di signing ceremony of di share sale and purchase agreements for di privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited wey dey for Rivers State, South-South of di kontri.

Vice President of di Kontri, Yemi Osinbajo and chairman National Council on Privatization (NCP) witness di ceremony wey take place on November 5, 2020 for State House, Abuja.

Dis dey happun afta di Director-General of di Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Oga Alex Okoh, tell tori pipo yesterday say dis ceremony go happun today.

As e be so, Nigerians for social media don begin dey react on top dis news.

Gospel ben for twitter say; "So like dis una don still sell Afam power plant, next now una go come put TCN on sale. Dis kontri sef. I hope di Nation find way to pay dia debts. Who I be to tok shaa? Just a patriot wey like im kontri."

Anoda twitter user complain say goment no tell dem di reason why dem dey sell di plant; "And dem no tell us di reasons for selling it. And why must it be Afam power plant? Make dem sell all di power plants inside Nigeria and also kainji dam."

Odas too don begin tok dia mind on top di tweet wey announce di signing.

