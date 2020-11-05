2021 Budget: No more medical trip abroad for President Buhari- Nigeria Senate

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

Nigeria Senate don issue warning give state house officials make dem no longer allow president Muhammadu Buhari go abroad for medical trip.

Senator Danjuma La'ah wey give di warning say di State House Clinic go only dey in order if di president and oda top goment officials stop to jet out of di kontri for medical treatment abroad.

Senator Danjuma wey be chairman of di senate panel tok dis one wen di State House Permanent Secretary , Tijanni Umar appear before di panel to defend di 2021 budget estimate.

Di State House official bin present N19.7 billion for di 2021 budget and out of dat amount, N1.3 billion na to take repair di State house Clinic.

Even though oga Danjuma say dem go approve di budget, e say time don reach for di presido to stop dey fly to oda kontri for medical treatment.

Since president Buhari enta power, e don fly go United Kingdom several time to go treat imself upon di plenti moni wey dem di budget for State House clinic.

Medical analysts believe say dis attitude by goment officials for di kontri na im make goment hospital dey spoil for di kontri.

Afta everi-everi, oga Tijani tell tori pipo say e go put necessary arrangement in place to meet di medical needs of di president and oda top goment officials once dem approve di budget.